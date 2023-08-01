Massage therapist moving location to the Oregon District

Temple of Esteem Massage Studio is moving from its previous Dayton location on White Allen Avenue to the Oregon District, with an open house scheduled for this week.

The move was unexpected for Stacy Harden, a massage therapist and the owner and operator of Temple of Esteem Massage Studio, after a business bought the previous building she was renting for her space, but she sees this as an opportunity to connect with downtown Dayton.

“I think being in the Oregon District is a grand opportunity to be among another part of our community that I haven’t necessarily been tapped into,” Harden said. “I think it’ll allow people to see there is a massage therapist downtown Dayton in one of our go-to areas.”

Harden will be holding a grand-reopening and open house of her massage studio on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m. at its new location at 411 Fifth St. in Dayton.

Harden previously told the Dayton Daily News said she branched out into massage therapy after discovering its benefits for herself.

“When I got my first massage, that was when I realized that this is something I’ve been missing. This is something I feel like I need, especially to bring balance into my life from being a mother,” Harden said.

After she graduated from a massage therapy program, she spent time at another massage therapy business before branching out to her own location.

“I’ve just been growing and making my way,” Harden said. Harden said she also tries to help individuals focus on self-care and helping clients with physical ailments through massage therapy.

Find Temple of Esteem Massage Studio LLC on Facebook or massagebook.com.