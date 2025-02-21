Miamisburg coffee shop will close next month

Breaking: Ohio records first juvenile flu-related death as hospitalizations continue to rise

Adam Remillard and his wife Erin, owners of Monocle Comics & Coffee, prepare for the March 2022 grand opening of their business at 22 S. Main Street in Miamisburg. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

1 hour ago
Adam and Erin Remillard plan to close Monocle Comics & Coffee in mid-March.

The business and its building at 22 S. Main Street will be listed for sale in the coming days, according to Miamisburg officials. The couple purchased the building in March 2020 when it had no plumbing, electricity or HVAC and worked to rehabilitate the structure.

When it opened in March 2022, Monocle Comics & Coffee was the first tenant of the building in nearly 26 years.

City officials said the shop has been “an active part of Miamisburg’s downtown retail community.”

“While the business has been successful, the Remillards have decided to close it in order to find a better work-life balance as their family grows,” officials said.

This news outlet reached out to the couple for comment this afternoon.

