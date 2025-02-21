Miamisburg coffee shop will close next month

Adam and Erin Remillard plan to close Monocle Comics & Coffee in mid-March.
The business and its building at 22 S. Main Street will be listed for sale in the coming days, according to Miamisburg officials. The couple purchased the building in March 2020 when it had no plumbing, electricity or HVAC and worked to rehabilitate the structure.
When it opened in March 2022, Monocle Comics & Coffee was the first tenant of the building in nearly 26 years.
City officials said the shop has been “an active part of Miamisburg’s downtown retail community.”
“While the business has been successful, the Remillards have decided to close it in order to find a better work-life balance as their family grows,” officials said.
This news outlet reached out to the couple for comment this afternoon.
