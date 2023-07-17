More housing could be headed to Wolf Creek, making area a hotbed of residential building

Dayton is asking for proposals to construct new housing in the Wolf Creek neighborhood, which already is expected to benefit from millions of dollars of new nearby residential investment by County Corp and Charles Simms Development.

Dayton has identified vacant parcels that it wants to see turned into detached single-family houses, attached homes, apartments or condos and higher-density development.

The Wolf Creek and Wright Dunbar areas are already set to get 54 new rental homes and townhomes, and many people believe that section of the city is the next housing hotbed.

“Wolf Creek is rich in natural, built and community assets,” said Susan Vincent, a city of Dayton planner.

Dayton last week issued a notice of funding opportunities for new housing in the Wolf Creek neighborhood, which is located close to the confluence of the Great Miami River and the Wolf Creek tributary.

The city wants scattered-site, single-family homes on vacant lots that generally range in size from 0.09 to 0.13 acres.

The city is looking for infill housing at different price points that could be between 1,200 and 1,800 square feet.

Creative architecture and modern design are encouraged for the homes that still fit within the context of the surrounding properties, says the notice for funding opportunities.

The sites are mainly between West First and West Second streets, east of North Broadway Street.

The city also is interested in more dense housing at the southeast corner of North Broadway and West First streets and the northwest corner of Edison and Broadway streets.

The sites are very close to property where County Corp. plans to build single-family rental homes.

The sites are about 0.4 and 0.9 acres, and the city would like to see three- to four-story buildings constructed there that are attached single-family homes, multi-family apartments or condos.

The city says additional consideration will be given to creative designs or housing products, such “bungalow courts” or live-work units.

Lastly, the city wants to convert about five acres of property along the Wolf Creek tributary into a mix of two- and three-story residential buildings.

Dayton says proposals can be a mix of single-family homes, apartments or condos, and the housing should be designed to take advantage of views of the waterway and downtown.

As part of that redevelopment project, the city expects to vacate and remove a section of Dakota Street that runs parallel to Wolf Creek to create new housing and new ways to access the waterfront and a multi-use recreational trail that runs alongside of it.

The Wolf Creek area has a great location that is across from downtown, near community assets and by the Wolf Creek waterway and the Wolf Creek recreational trail, said Vincent, the city planner.

“In addition to providing direct access to the regional trail network, these waterways provide beautiful views and clear vistas of the downtown skyline,” she said.

Additionally, County Corp plans to build about 28 new detached single-family homes in the Wolf Creek neighborhood, while Charles Simms Development wants to construct 26 new homes north of West Third Street, in the nearby Wright Dunbar business district.

County Corp is very close to closing on financing for its project, and a ground breaking is expected later this year, said Adam Blake, vice president of housing with the group.

Blake said the rental units should become available next spring, and the project will help “jump start” market-rate investment in the neighborhood.

Wolf Creek is just north of the Wright Dunbar business district, which is home to the city’s first food hall and a variety of shops, businesses and historical sites.

Charles Simms Development hopes to begin construction on new townhomes on the former Gem City Ice Cream Co. property in the next 30 days and it will take about two years to build them out, said Charlie Simms, president of the company.

“The entire city needs new housing where they can get it,” Simms said.