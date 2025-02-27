New behavioral health clinic for youth expands into Dayton region

Children under their care can receive either a full or half day of therapeutic programming to help them with improve their behaviors and functioning skills, said Katrina Goldman, director of development for Kids Thrive.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“They’re getting group therapy to build up their social-emotional skills, learning to take turns, learning to be next to friends that maybe are not their favorite, but they’re learning to control their bodies,” Goldman said.

Those sessions are led by a group facilitator and licensed therapist, she said.

For children who stay a full day with Kids Thrive, they spend one-on-one time with a therapist in the afternoon to help them work on their behaviors and emotions.

“We work toward their goals to really kind of dive deeper into why these behaviors are happening,” Goldman said. Children will be with them anywhere from three to nine months, depending on what the child needs.

Kids Thrive has two locations in Cincinnati and one in Columbus. The center created 10 new jobs when it opened the Dayton location and is anticipating to create a total of 35 new jobs when the center is fully staffed.

Prior to opening its Dayton location, Kids Thrive was getting a number of requests for treatment from Dayton families at its Columbus location.

“Either they were on a wait list for another place or they needed more day treatment intensive therapy,” Goldman said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Kids Thrive is also unique in that it offers services for children as young as three years old while other providers may not start working with a child younger than five or six years old, Goldman said.

“We like to get them in as early as possible. Early intervention is key,” Goldman said.

For the youngest children in their cohort, providers at Kids Thrive will help learn appropriate behaviors and appropriate things to say while managing emotions, said Taylor Miller, executive director of the Dayton location of Kids Thrive.

Such as with anger, they help kids learn how to process their anger or aggression in a healthy way that doesn’t result in them hitting, kicking or hurting someone else, Miller said.

“One thing I love about our services is that we do provide those supportive services for children and their families who have gone through trauma,” said Leah Ali-Johnson, business development liaison at Kids Thrive. “I think it’s under estimated how much children go through at such a young age, but our staff here is very well prepared to care for them.”

Parents looking for more information or to set up an assessment for their child can visit kidsthrivebh.com either to make a referral or fill out the contact form. Parents can do self-referrals for their children or receive a referral from someone else, like their pediatrician or other caregiver.

Parents can also contact Kids Thrive at 513-740-1001.