New dental facility brings state-of-the-art care to Springfield

Boasting 18 operatories, which are the treatment spaces for dental patients, the new Springfield Gentle Dental office covers 10,000 square feet. A wide variety of dental cameras and lasers will allow the office to provide an even greater suite of services to patients.

The new facility project was inspired by a need to offer dental patients something new in Springfield, according to the Springfield Gentle Dental owner Dr. Rohit Nezhad.

“My goal is to give them the best dental experience, period. I don’t want them to feel like they are in a dental office. I know because I personally don’t like getting dental work done so I want to give people something else to think about, to put them at ease,” Rohit Nezhad said.

The new office took four and a half years to build from conception to completion, Rohit Nezhad said. The local Springfielder returned to Clark County in 2018 after studying dentistry, working in his father’s practice before buying it from the elder Nezhad in 2020. Four months later, Rohit Nezhad realized constructing a new office would be the best way forward for the practice.

“One thing I noticed is we were losing a lot dentists in Springfield. There was just this demand and we weren’t going to meet that demand in our facility,” Rohit Nezhad said.

Rohit Nezhad completed most of the design himself, he said.

“It was just because I wanted something special. I was looking at magazines of five star resorts, plastic surgery magazines in LA and New York, hotels — just really trying to take different design concepts and put them into one dental practice,” he said.

That design philosophy is apparent on entering the practice. From its mood lighting to a fresh seating area, Gentle Dental has a new look and comes with new dental care technology. Thanks to a host of new equipment, the practice can now provide aesthetical services, as well as more precise models via an intraoral — meaning “in the mouth” imaging — and more.

“This practice is open to all. We accept most major insurances. My goal here was to build something that looked elite but was for everybody,” Rohit Nezhad said.

Speaking to the Springfield News Sun, Preeti Nezhad, the practice’s aesthetician, called the increased number of hygienists on site a game changer. Additionally, she’ll be able to help patients deal with age spots, wrinkles and even snoring.

“I think it will be such a blessing for people that didn’t have access to dental care especially now that so many dentists are retiring to be able to provide a bigger facility to accommodate the Springfield community,” Preeti Nezhad said. “And this is his (Rohit’s) passion. He loves dentistry, loves helping people and making them feel confident about their smile.”

For Rohit Nezhad’s father, Dr. Kayvon Nezhad, the new site brought tears of joy to his eyes. The veteran dentist started the practice when he first moved to Springfield in 1993, taking over a two-room practice on Harding Road. After about 10 years he moved to Limestone North, right next to where the office is now.

“It’s one of those things that makes me very emotional to see him take on and continue something that I started,” Kayvon Nezhad said.

According to the elder Nezhad, once his son joined the practice in 2018, Kayvon Nezhad knew it was a matter of time before they would need more space to accommodate the growth of their business. While they played with the idea of expanding their older building, ultimately they felt it would make more sense to try something new.

It is, in Kayvon Nezhad’s words, more resources for members of the Springfield community to access.

“We can provide all the services at a very high level because we have state-of-the-art equipment we invested in for a community like Springfield. We feel great to be able to have this opportunity for Springfield, to offer this. We’re just committed,” said Kayvon Nezhad.

That commitment is the culmination of Rohit Nezhad’s dream of bringing the best to Springfield.

“I couldn’t have done it without everybody’s help. It was definitely not a solo project. But the staff and everyone who helped me along the way gave way more than expected to make something truly amazing happen,” Rohit Nezhad said.