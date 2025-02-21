New hotel joins growing hospitality market in Troy

Explore Officials revise proposed boundaries for downtown Dayton NATO Village security zone

It is the third Marriott property to open in Troy in the past few years. The Home2 Suites, also on Towne Park Drive, opened in August 2020 while the company purchased and renovated the Hampton Inn nearby south of Ohio 41 in 2022.

“We really love the location. One is accessibility to I-75, accessibility to restaurants, some of the more well known are neighbors Outback Steak House and Texas Roadhouse and supporting the business community and the amount of manufacturing in Troy,” Ravi Narsinghani, representing Marriott, said of Springhill Suites.

The hotel primarily will support guests coming from out of town whether for work or leisure. “It is just a great location to be able to support the community as a whole,” Narsinghani said.

Among the hotel’s amenities are a meeting room that can accommodate 24 seated and up to 41 standing; an indoor pool and fitness center; four electric charging stations; hot breakfast buffet; and two outdoor patio spaces. The front patio has seating and fire pit while a more secluded rear patio features two outdoor grills for guests who want to grill outdoors during warmer weather.

Those working locally to promote business, recreation and the community welcome the added rooms.

Troy’s hotel rooms serve corporate purposes and travelers along the interstate and provide accommodations for a series of big events in the Troy area throughout the year, such as the Troy Strawberry Festival and its annual soccer tournament and Winter Guard International, said Kathi Roetter of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.

During the week, most hotels see high occupancy rates from business travelers. “Our location along I-75 makes Troy an ideal stopover for travels heading north or south,” she said.

Miami County currently has 15 hotels/motels with 1,130 rooms in the county, said Leiann Stewart of the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau. There are 11 properties in Troy, two in Piqua and two in Tipp City.

During the past couple of years, Troy lost some of the rooms at the Super 9 Motel off Troy Towne Drive to accommodate a new Aldi store. In Piqua, rooms were lost with the demolition of the Red Roof Inn at I-75 and U.S. 36. That latter location is being redeveloped to include restaurants and a Hampton Inn, scheduled to open in 2026.

“There is some cross-over in recent years with work and leisure when traveling,” Stewart said. “The Springhill Suites will add to the county’s offerings of suites that cater to the leisure and business travel markets. Many travelers today enjoy a suite where they can separate living, working, and sleeping especially for families.”

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com