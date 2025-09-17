Newest Butler County Chick-fil-A opens Thursday

On opening day, attendees dressed in cow costumes or cow spots are able to receive a free entrée.

For breakfast options, a chicken biscuit, egg white grill or four-count Chick-n-Minis are available.

For lunch/dinner, guests can receive a free chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, eight-count nuggets, grilled nuggets or a five-count nugget kid’s meal.

There is a one free entrée limit per person in cow attire, per day, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

Ten years ago, Middletown residents were asked their top priorities in a survey called “What If Middletown.”

When they were asked what would make their city better, the top responses were improved streets, the reopening of community pools and a Chick-fil-A.

In the years since the survey, miles of Middletown roads have been repaved and the city is building an aquatic center at the Atrium YMCA.

Ironically, 48 years ago, Middletown’s first and only Chick-fil-A location opened in the once vibrant Towne Mall. After the restaurant closed some years later, residents have been chirping ever since for another Chick-fil-A.

Writer Rick McCrabb contributed to this report.