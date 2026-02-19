Newsletter: Ready for takeoff

In this newsletter

Data center doubts in Trenton.

How a Dayton organization wiped out millions in medical debt.

Steps toward a new STEM center on Wright-Patterson.

Ohio House unanimously backs aviation resolution

What happened: Ohio lawmakers remain keen to remind federal decision-makers how important the Buckeye State is to the future of aviation.

The vote: Sponsored by dozens of lawmakers, the Ohio House passed the resolution Wednesday with 92 “yes” votes and no opposition.

The Dayton-Springfield area has generated a growing share of attention in this arena.

Dayton initiative wipes out millions in medical debt

Dayton debtbusters: The Dayton Collaboratory and other organizations partnered with the national nonprofit Undue Medical Debt to buy medical debt for a fraction of the original cost. Every $1 donated relieved about $178 in medical debt, according to the Dayton Collaboratory.

Work underway for new WPAFB STEM center

What you should know: The journey toward a new 90,750-square-foot STEM Talent Development Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has begun.

“Ladies and gentlemen, that’s part of history,” Joe Sciabica said after an outgrant license was ceremonially signed this week at Pentagon Tower in Beavercreek, giving a new limited liability company five years of access to land on Wright-Patterson’s Area B, near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Air Force tests multiple vendors for autonomous fighters

What you should know: In an ongoing project overseen from Wright-Patterson, the Air Force has picked the provider of autonomy software for an uncrewed fighter to be built near Columbus.

The Air Force said two vendors, RTX Collins and Shield AI, have started semi-autonomous flight testing in partnership with General Atomics on that company’s YFQ-42 platform, and with Ohio’s Anduril on its YFQ-44.

Data center distress in Trenton

Five (count ‘em) Walmarts: When Angie Markham first heard that a data center was planned about half a mile from her home in Trenton, her first words to her husband were, “We’re going to have to move.”

The plans call for a data center dubbed “Project Mila,” housed in buildings covering 893,034-square-feet on 141 aces. That’s the size of more than five Walmart supercenters.

Newsletter numbers

