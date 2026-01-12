Newsletter: Safety and business

In this newsletter:

Meta invests in Ohio nuclear power

A police dog’s last walk.

Butler Tech Aviation Center aims to help students soar.

Dayton businesses and neighborhoods need each other, leaders say

The issue: Dayton leaders at a recent CareSource event said the health of Dayton’s businesses and neighborhoods are “not separate conversations.”

Money quote: “For too long, we have treated economic growth as something that happens over here inside boardrooms, on the balance sheets, and the quarterly reports — where neighborhoods, stability happens over there, inside homes, schools, and streets,” said Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss. “Businesses do not grow in a vacuum and neighborhoods do not thrive without commerce.”

ALSO: Residents, leaders react to new security effort

Downtown safety: What to know about the latest efforts

Safety first: The “Downtown Dayton Security Working Group” recently revealed itself and its work. Here’s some of what to know.

The focus: The group is state government representatives, law enforcement and members of the Dayton business community organized by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner. It was intended to create and share recommendations about how to make downtown safer.

Butler Tech Aviation Center a $500K economic boon

Taking flight: As Butler Tech’s Aviation Center is set to open before the end of the month, its economic impact is becoming clear.

Impact: Based on the hiring of 160 workers in Butler County, the center’s construction has generated $450,000 of new economic activity in the Middletown area as of November.

Centerville orthodontist calls it a day after 30 years

Milestone: This story turned a few readers’ heads. For three decades, Steve Burke has helped people achieve confident smiles while using humor to make the journey enjoyable.

Now the 59-year-old Centerville resident has called it a career, stepping away from Burke Orthodontics at the end of December.

Facebook parent Meta goes nuclear in Ohio

What you need to know: Driven by power-hungry data centers and AI needs, Facebook parent company Meta has entered into an agreement that will boost nuclear power generation in Ohio.

The 20-year power purchase agreement between Texas power generation company Vistra and Meta will increase the energy output of three Vistra nuclear plants in the PJM Interconnection region, including the Perry and Davis-Besse plants in Ohio.

Newsletter numbers

$15 million: Value of the new Butler Tech Aviation Center in Middletown. Read the story above.

$71,407: The amount Central State University Vice President of Institutional Advancement Rebecca Kocher says the university paid Dec. 22 for its water bill. Read the story.

