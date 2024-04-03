OneFifteen splits from RI International amid ongoing transition

OneFifteen and RI jointly agreed to end this partnership as OneFifteen will assume operations of the low-intensity residential program at this location in May, with no break in services for program participants, OneFifteen leaders said.

“We remain committed to sustaining OneFifteen Living’s unique residential program for the Dayton community,” said Dr. Natalie Lester, OneFifteen’s chief medical officer and interim president.

OneFifteen, which has been operating since 2019, announced last year that it would be transitioning into being an independent provider. OneFifteen — named after the 115 people in the U.S. who died each day from opioid overdoses in 2017 — was launched by Verily, a Google affiliate, working with Dayton region’s two largest hospital systems, Premier Health and Kettering Health.

The OneFifteen Living Program, located at 257 Hopeland St. in Dayton, opened in 2021, providing a residential treatment program that was a step-down from higher intensity programs by focusing on community reintegration.

More than 800 individuals admitted with a substance use disorder have participated in this 58-bed residential program, according to OneFifteen, which has an average length of stay of 35 days.

The residential program is one of the substance use disorder treatment programs offered on OneFifteen’s campus. It was the only program operated by RI.

“Through the collaborative efforts with OneFifteen, we have been able to provide crucial support and care to those in need,” said David Covington, RI’s president and CEO.

OneFifteen is continuing to work through its staffing structure as it takes over operations of residential services, a representative of the nonprofit said.

“OneFifteen is committed to the continuity of care and will try to retain as many current qualified staff as possible,” the nonprofit said.

OneFifteen’s outpatient services are expected to reopen this spring after the nonprofit separated from Samaritan Behavioral Health last year.

Samaritan Behavioral Health was previously providing the outpatient, inpatient and crisis unit services on OneFifteen’s campus until the end of last year. OneFifteen is working on building up its own team of staff and health providers before it reopens those services.

OneFifteen continues to work with other community health partners and participates in the Community Overdose Action Team, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association Behavioral Health Task Force and other community efforts.