PHOTOS: Springfield-area home on 2.5 acres near golf course listed

This colonial-style, custom-built, two-story home, originally built in 1995, sits on a wooded lot at 1355 Saybrook Lane, Springfield, in the Country Grove subdivision. It is in the Clark Shawnee Local School District. A long driveway winds through trees to the side-entry, oversized two-car garage with opener. A concrete walkway connects the driveway to the front of the brick home, which features a full covered wraparound porch with wood railing. The four-bedroom home sits on 2.47 acres and is listed for $595,000 by Linda Knox of Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger.
