Robinson Insulation celebrates 50th anniversary

The company evolved into what it is today, with a dedicated customer base and hands-on team.

“We’re all about customer service; that’s what keeps people coming back,” Garth Robinson said in a video recognizing the upcoming anniversary.

Brent Robinson grew up around the business and started working there part time at 13 or 14 years old. He gained a “wealth of knowledge” from his father, he said, and fondly remembered his dad’s dedication to his customers growing up.

“If we were going to an Ohio State game in Columbus, we’d stop at a house that we were going to insulate the next week and look at it and give an estimate,” Brent Robinson said. “He was just always working.”

Even at 78, Garth Robinson still works at the business full time, loading and unloading trucks, driving to worksites to evaluate work and more.

Lauren Robinson, marketing manager, said she goes with Garth Robinson to these sites. She and husband Brent Robinson have witnessed his generosity and willingness to help customers and employees in tough spots.

The fact that several employees have been there since the start and others stick around a long time speaks to the work environment, Lauren Robinson said.

The founder is detail-oriented, caring, charismatic and loves what he does, Lauren and Brent Robinson said.

“He started this whole business because he wanted to be able to give people the customer service that we are losing in time right now, the customer service that will always be there,” Lauren Robinson said. “We will always fix, correct our work. It doesn’t matter how many years it’s been. We stand by who we are, and that’s the biggest thing that he has always been known for.”

People know Garth Robinson in Springfield and beyond.

Robinson Insulation has done large jobs at Miami University, Cedarville University, Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus and more. They also often do houses.

“Nothing is too small, and nothing is too big,” Lauren Robinson said.

The company does more than insulation work, now also supplying and distributing drywall, acoustical ceiling system, spray foam, fireproofing and boom delivery.

Distribution is done under the name Ohio Gypsum Supply.

“It’s like a one-stop shop; that was the goal,” Brent Robinson said. “So you come and get insulation put in your home and then you could get the drywall from our company right after delivered, instead of sourcing it from two different places.”

Garth Robinson grew up with very little, with his family using “orange crates for their furniture,” Lauren Robinson said.

“And then he started this business, and it evolved into what it is today,” she said. “I just find that so respectable about him as a person. He’s still the same person he was then.”

Garth Robinson passed the company on to his son and hopes to one day pass it on to his grandson, who is now 10 months old, “if he wants it,” Brent Robinson said.

The company is now located at 4715 Urbana Road.