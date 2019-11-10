Saudi Aramco takes another step toward 1st public offering

In a more than 650-page document issued late Saturday, Aramco, which is the world's most profitable company, says the offering period for investors will begin Nov. 17. The preliminary prospectus says the company plans to pay out an annual dividend of at least $75 billion starting in 2020, but questions remain over Aramco's valuation.

The kingdom's plan to sell a sliver of the company is part of an ambitious economic overhaul by the government aimed at raising new streams of revenue for the oil-dependent country.

Thank you for reading the Dayton Daily News and for supporting local journalism. Subscribers: log in for access to your daily ePaper and premium newsletters.

Thank you for supporting in-depth local journalism with your subscription to the Dayton Daily News. Get more news when you want it with email newsletters just for subscribers. Sign up here.