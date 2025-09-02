Sisters aim to bring national flair to new downtown Miamisburg boutique

“We strive to carry brands and items that are not sold in our surrounding communities and some brands that are not sold in any other store in Ohio,” Neal told this news outlet.

That includes cuddle+kind dolls, which support international meal programs, and Mandriana bandana necklaces handmade by a Nashville singer-songwriter and worn by American country singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson.

”I don’t think any other boutique in Ohio carries those," Neal said.

Both sisters graduated from Miamisburg and have longstanding relationships in the community and downtown

“We have been so well received, and the foot traffic downtown is booming,” she said. “There are always special events and activities going on downtown. We have restaurants, a theater, gelato, antiques, ice cream, a candy store, art gallery, Riverfront Park and more all within walking distance of our boutique. It’s the best place to be.”

The sisters named the boutique after With Much Grace, a state-licensed agency they’ve operated for nearly five years providing services for adults with disabilities.

“We wanted to incorporate what we already do and highlight the success of that and of our clients, adding in that job employment opportunity and to make it our own without changing it too much for the success that M & Co. already had,” Neal said.

To keep a similar look for its client base, they created logos similar to M & Co.’s logo and sidewalk hanging sign.

They shut down the shop for a week this summer for renovations, which included help from Neal’s daughter and son-in-law, a carpenter by trade.

“I had a vision and all of my family and friends worked to make it come to life,” Neal said. “We painted, hung paneling, covered an old, huge chalkboard, added in retail space, a dressing room, barn doors and an entire children’s room and more.”

In addition to Neal and Gehron-Hall, With Much Grace Boutique employs four cashiers. Its remote stylist team includes family members based in Florida, Colorado and Tennessee.

“We are going to add in online sales and remote stylist, which I haven’t seen anywhere yet,” she said. “Our online stylist will assist with obtaining new brands across the U.S. and bringing them here to our store and also be available for Zoom calls with clients interested in getting a personal stylist service.”