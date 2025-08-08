The Spot Restaurant has new owners: ‘It’s a pillar of Sidney’

Breaking: Ross Twp. trustee still under fire for racist Facebook post

One of Ohio’s iconic diners has a new set of owners committed to keeping the restaurant’s spirit alive while investing in its future.

The Spot Restaurant & Catering, 201 S. Ohio St. in Sidney, is now owned and operated by Andrew Spayde and Seth Middleton.

“The Spot is more than a restaurant — it’s a pillar of Sidney,” Spayde said. “We’re here to preserve the vibe, elevate the experience and keep it feeling like home.”

“Taking over The Spot is an incredible opportunity,” Middleton said. “We respect its legacy and are excited to carry it forward with care, heart and a fresh perspective.”

Former owner Michael Jannides is shifting his focus to growing the restaurant’s catering division after almost 27 years.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to help carry on The Spot’s legacy,” Jannides said. “Andrew and Seth understand the heart of this place. I have full confidence they’ll preserve what makes The Spot so special while bringing new energy into its future.”

The Spot dates back to 1907 when Ed “Spot” Miller started selling food from a chuckwagon he set up at the corner of Court Street and Ohio Avenue in downtown Sidney.

“After being told he couldn’t sell meals from his wagon, he removed the wheels and added awnings — turning a mobile kitchen into a permanent eatery," a release from the restaurant said.

In 1934, a permanent building was erected in that same location. The building was remodeled in 1941 after a fire. Features such as its original white porcelain tile, mid-century neon sign and iconic diner layout remain today.

The restaurant is known for its mid-century modern ambiance, curbside service, cheeseburgers, tenderloins, homemade soups, pies and frosted malts.

The Spot expanded across Ohio under the “Spot to Eat” name. The Sidney restaurant is the last to remain and has become a place where generations of families have come together over food.

With the change in ownership, customers will still see familiar faces and all scheduled catering events will continue.

MORE DETAILS

The Spot is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit thespottoeat.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@SpotRestaurant) or Instagram (@thespotofsidney) pages.

