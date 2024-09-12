Tires Unlimited owner: ‘Everyone deserves a warm, welcoming environment’

“So many Daytonians have fond memories of Tires Unlimited and its original location on Wadsworth,” she said. “I wanted an existing business I could make an strong community impact with.”

Tires Unlimited offer tires and installation of any type tire from car/truck, motorcycle, ATV, lawn-and-garden and more. It also offers wheels, oil, brake, tire pressure monitoring and headlight restoration, to name a few, Carlisle said. It has six employees.

Carlisle said her past work experiences helped her own and operate a business like Tires Unlimited, she said.

“I’ve been in leadership in a variety of companies over the years focusing on HR and operations and the one thing I know is that ... Yes, data, profit, etcetera, is all part of operating any business, but true success lies in how you treat people. Everyone

deserves a warm, welcoming environment to walk into when they need help with what can be considered an expensive and daunting task with the hundreds of brands of tires out there.”

Tires Unlimited, which offers more than 80 brands, plans to introduce car care classes for women and new drivers this fall, Carlisle said.

The showroom offers a playground, a quiet place to work, a free snack bar and a gift shop that she has dubbed “White Wall Boutique” that offers gifts from local artists.

“At the end of the day, its not your typical tire shop and I never wanted it to be,” she said. “Its a vibrant environment where we strive to save most customers anywhere from $100 to $300 shopping with us.

“Plus, TU is a very clean and safe place where ladies and young drivers can be comfortable going on their own. We’re staffed with dads, grandpas, and moms whose goal is to care for everyone that walks through the door.”

Carlisle said she bought a Tires Unlimited location because she wanted to buy a company where she could impact the community in a positive way and “God led me to this one.”

“It was divine intervention because in no way would I have thought to buy a tire shop and here we are a year later, and I absolutely love it,” she said. “The goal I have for Tires Unlimited is to make it family centered and to take an otherwise boring task and make it a destination versus a chore.”

The Fairborn High School graduate, who earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and a master’s degree in management and leadership from Western Governors University, has worked in a variety of industries over the years.

“The first thing you do when going into any industry is study every day,” she said. “I enlisted the help of the former owner and current vendors and other shop owners and studied day and night all aspects of tires. It’s a lot more complicated than people realize but I love to research, so that’s what I did.”