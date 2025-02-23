Voice of Business: Legislative delegation secures key roles to drive Dayton’s growth

Furthermore, the Dayton area boasts 10 legislators who hold key committee chair positions in both the Ohio House and Senate. These leaders head committees overseeing crucial sectors such as workforce development, health, finance, transportation, children, agriculture and financial institutions. This level of local representation is unparalleled, offering our region a unique opportunity to influence state policy in ways that directly benefit businesses, residents and communities alike.

Looking ahead, the next two years will be critical for advancing legislation that supports economic growth and strengthens Dayton’s position as a prime location for business.

On Jan. 27, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce unveiled its 2025-2026 Legislative & Regulatory Agenda. Crafted by volunteer business leaders, the agenda reflects the diverse needs of our business community and outlines strategic priorities aimed at creating a pro-business legislative environment in the Dayton region.

At the forefront of the agenda is workforce and talent development, with a focus on policies that support business investment in critical areas like childcare, apprenticeships and the Tech Cred program initiated by former Lt. Governor Husted. Additionally, the agenda advocates for federal policies that bolster business success, such as restoring the Research and Development tax credit to a year-one benefit (rather than over five years), eliminating government price controls on private industries and maintaining reasonable tariff policies.

While state and federal policies are essential for fostering a positive business environment, we also recognize the importance of region-specific priorities to ensure Dayton’s continued success. Key local initiatives include securing funding and moving forward with the construction of full-functioning interchanges at I-675 and Grange Hall Road, as well as at I-75 and Millikin Road.

These projects are crucial to improving access to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and supporting new business growth between Dayton and Cincinnati. Additionally, an upgraded and expanded interchange at Wilmington Pike and I-675 will facilitate both commercial and residential growth along the Montgomery County and Greene County border.

Given that Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is home to 38,000 employees, military and veteran workforce support remains a top priority. Last month, we celebrated Governor DeWine’s signing of legislation that allows active-duty military members stationed at WPAFB to send their K-12 children to any public school district of their choice.

This new law, along with prior legislation granting active-duty personnel and their dependents immediate in-state tuition at Ohio public universities, enhances the region’s appeal to military families and helps build a skilled workforce for the future.

As the Ohio General Assembly begins deliberations on the state operating budget and considers new legislative issues, we are eager to continue working alongside our legislative delegation to strengthen Dayton’s business environment. Together, we can ensure that our region remains a thriving, attractive place for businesses to grow and succeed.

Chris Kershner is the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President.