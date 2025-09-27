WATCH: Calzada’s Kitchen now operating Culp's Café at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton

Jose and Carol Calzada, with the help of their children, are bringing “American brunch classics with a twist” to the restaurant.
In Other News
1
Middletown Chick-fil-A opening draws crowd
2
New subscription box service includes Dayton-made soaps, cleaning...
3
Warped Wing collabs with Dorothy Lane Market, Cox Arboretum on beer...
4
Newest Middletown Chick-fil-A opens Thursday
5
St. Vincent de Paul thrift store fills ‘a need in this area’