WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Ashley Scharrer, president of Moonlight Security, inc.

Answer: I started out processing payroll, then moved into human resources, which is my educational background. I then moved into finance, and eventually took the president position.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: Our business is family-owned, so working with my father, John Pawelski, and my husband, Calvin Scharrer, has been very rewarding. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. The work-life balance has afforded me the opportunity to be present in my daughter’s childhood and have a career.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: My father, John Pawelski is an incredible mentor. He has pushed me to step outside my comfort zone. Karen Crane-Jackson is another mentor of mine. She is an amazing woman with a wealth of knowledge in human resources and compliance. I really look up to her. Another person would be my mother, Kim Pawelski. She is also a business owner of a retail shop in downtown Waynesville, Farmhouse Style, and I often find myself reaching out to her to get her point of view on a situation.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: Always believe in yourself and if a company does not see your worth, it is time to move on. Take the risk.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: I wanted to be a teacher. Then, as I got older, I wanted to be a businesswoman.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: I support Accredited Recovery Housing, Inc. which is a nonprofit in Dayton. I also support Second Chance Staffing in a variety of ways.

