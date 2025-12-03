WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Claudine Bennett, Dayton Metro Library

Answer: Five years ago, I was serving as the marketing specialist for the Kettering Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department, where I had spent nearly 24 years, a role I loved deeply. Kettering is where I live and raised my children. With the City of Kettering, I had the privilege of working on meaningful community initiatives and seeing the impact of our work firsthand. Over time, though, I felt a pull toward something new. I wanted to grow professionally and stretch my skills beyond the parks and recreation field.

As I considered that shift, a friend reached out to let me know the external relations manager position had opened at the Dayton Metro Library. The timing was perfect since I was ready for a new challenge. I was excited by the opportunity to serve the community in a different capacity and bring my experience in public engagement and storytelling to a broader audience.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: Honestly, it was kismet. Looking back, I can see how one small chance encounter often led to a door opening or an opportunity to set new goals and stretch my skills.

In college, I volunteered with the Montgomery County Solid Waste District to begin building my portfolio. That led to a recommendation for an internship with Montgomery County’s Parks and Recreation Department. Those experiences helped me land my first full-time job with Greene County Parks and Recreation, which then led me to the City of Kettering. Each of those stepping stones was essential to getting me where I am today. There were so many seemingly small connections along the way, and in hindsight, I see they weren’t small at all.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: I have learned so much from Beth Whelley. We met over 20 years ago through the Dayton Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America and became lifelong friends. I deeply value her advice, insight, and perspective. I admire that in every situation Beth always leads with, “How can I help?”

Mary Beth O’Dell, former Director of the Kettering Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department, is also a mentor. I appreciate her ability to help me see challenging situations from a positive viewpoint.

And my husband is a cherished sounding board. Mark’s leadership as a Marine and his subsequent supervisory roles allow him to provide straightforward, practical, and impactful advice.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: I’ve been blessed to work for organizations that align with my values. Whether it was communicating the benefits of parks and recreation or sharing the incredible reach and impact of the Dayton Metro Library, I would tell young professionals to find a career that supports their values.

I would also say that if you have imposter syndrome (many of us do) snap out of it! You are at the table, in the room, or part of the conversation for a reason. You have something important and valuable to share, so don’t shy away from it.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: When I was very young, I wanted to be a teacher. My father built my sister and me a large blackboard that we used to play school, and I loved the feeling of leading the class. In high school, I wrote for the student newspaper, and later I was a reporter for Sinclair’s The Clarion and WSU’s The Guardian. I enjoyed those experiences so much that I wanted to be a reporter.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: I am a board member of the Kettering Backpack Program, the Dayton Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America and the University of Dayton Master of Public Administration Board.

