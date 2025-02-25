WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Kitty Lensman, president and CEO at ThinkTV and CET

Answer: In college I studied telecommunications and film — production with a minor in business. I interned at the local PBS station which was on campus. Once I experienced the level of quality and the mission of public broadcasting there was no turning back.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: I started my career in television production at my local PBS station and quickly learned that there were many facets to a public television station. I was always striving to learn more about other departments and how the business operated. I worked in business development, fundraising, marketing and communications. Each step of the way learning how all the pieces worked in tandem. Over my 34 years I have been fortunate to work for four PBS stations across the country.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: My husband and family.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: Learn as much about your business as you can. I think a good leader must understand how each area of a business operates. Also, find a mentor and always keep learning.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: Veterinarian.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: Yes, all of those. I feel strongly about being part of the community and trying to give back where and whenever I am able.

