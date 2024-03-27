Woolpert’s purchase of European geospatial solutions firm latest in series of acquisitions

Woolpert President Neil Churman said the acquisition is focused on the expansion and elevation of Woolpert’s geospatial capabilities in Europe. The union will enable the companies to align best practices, leverage operational efficiencies, and advance services that include survey, reality capture, BIM, asset monitoring, GIS, and all forms of mapping, he said.

“Over the last four decades, Murphy Geospatial has solidified itself as an innovative geospatial partner throughout Ireland, the UK, and the surrounding regions,” Churman said in a statement.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Murphy Geospatial CEO Niall Murphy and his team will continue to lead Murphy Geospatial, a Woolpert Company, in strategic alignment with Woolpert.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with the Woolpert team,” Murphy said in a statement. “Their long-standing history in the geospatial sector and commitment to creating a great place to work for employees makes them an ideal match for us. We look forward to taking this next step to better serving our valued clients and advancing the industry together.”

Woolpert, which was founded in 1911, has been providing geospatial services for more than 50 years. With about 200 Dayton-area employees, it has more than 2,000 employees and 60 offices on four continents in all.

The company has been active and growing in recent years. In January, Woolpert acquired Bermello Ajamil & Partners, a Miami-based architecture, engineering, planning, and landscape architecture firm that specializes in services for the maritime, aviation, health care, commercial and municipal markets.

In 2020, Woolpert acquired Springfield-based Data Cloud Solutions, and last fall the local firm acquired school facilities management company Cooperative Strategies. In 2019, it acquired Virginia-based Waller, Todd & Sadler Architects, as well as South African geospatial services company Southern Mapping.