6-course dinner in Dayton will ‘tell the story of Africa’

“Food has been a huge part of my story and the way I express myself to people,” Elebiyo-Okojie said. “When you come to my home, the first thing I want to do is feed you, which is a huge part of the African culture as well.”

Growing up in Nigeria

Elebiyo-Okojie grew up in Nigeria where there was a divide in gender roles when it came to cooking. She recalled her mother “slaving” in the kitchen.

“My dad never entered the kitchen,” Elebiyo-Okojie said. “He was viewed as the king. He would sit at the table and he had special dishes that would come out, and no one else could touch those plates.”

While her mother stressed the importance of learning to cook, Elebiyo-Okojie preferred to read and stay as far away as she could from the kitchen.

“As I grew up, I saw that it was more of her way of showing love. Her love language is service and subsequently, I realized that that’s mine too,” Elebiyo-Okojie said. “I enjoy being able to create new stuff in the kitchen.”

Developing a love for cooking

Her love for cooking developed when she moved to the United States at 17 years old to attend college.

“I was dating a boy from Georgia, and I wanted to introduce him to African food because he never had it, so I would just cook for him,” Elebiyo-Okojie said.

Consequently, she started cooking for others and used it as a way to connect with her culture.

Elebiyo-Okojie started off by cooking the basics such as fufu and jollof, but “it’s so much more than that.”

Today, she has created a blend of cultures from her time spent living in Florida and Texas, traveling and having a love for Asian food.

Introducing Dayton to African food

“As far as Nomad’s Table, I’ve been sort of playing with the idea of introducing African food to the Dayton community because when I first moved here about five years ago, I noticed there was really nothing African per say,” Elebiyo-Okojie said.

At that time, she didn’t know how to go about it so she started introducing African food to the people at her church.

“It just got me thinking,” Elebiyo-Okojie said. “I would love to tell the story of African food because I feel like it’s oftentimes underrepresented.”

During the six-course dinner, guests will “experience Africa.”

For example, Course 5 will be a communal course of Tiger Fire Jollof and Quail of the Savannah to pay tribute to Africa’s culture of communal feasts. It will be served in an earthen bowl.

Dessert will include Roasted Plantain Peanut Butter Ice Cream highlighting plantains as an important part of African street food and roasted peanuts as something found on the roadside.

For those that have never tried African food, Elebiyo-Okojie described it as “earthy” and “very connected to nature.”

“We are big on just sort of respecting nature and the food that comes from nature,” Elebiyo-Okojie said.

Guests can also expect eclectic plating of food, art, music and lots of cultural conversations.

“What I’m trying to do is tell the story of African food — introduce people slowly into that," Elebiyo-Okojie said. “I feel like people should explore more. I think oftentimes we’re afraid to explore because you want to just sort of stick to what you know. My goal is to sort of change that narrative through Nomad’s Table and whatever else that I’m able to do in the future.”

A passion for serving others

Nomad’s Table is a way for her to help kids in underserved communities.

As the founder of Bread of Hope, Elebiyo-Okojie empowers children to reach their full potential by providing access to nutritious food, quality education and safe shelter, while fostering emotional resilience and spiritual growth.

The nonprofit organization pays for more than 400 children to go to school and provides “Hope Boxes” to those in need with essentials that will last them for at least a month or so.

All proceeds from Nomad’s Table will go toward Bread of Hope.

“I just want to see people experience other than what they see every day... To just broaden your mind and to see that life is so much bigger,” Elebiyo-Okojie said.

Chapter 1 of Nomad’s Table kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday with no more than 20 people. Tickets are available online for $185. The address of the dinner will be provided a couple days prior.

The next dinner is expected to be in June featuring a more immersive experience with food demonstrations.

“I think African food needs to be celebrated and talked about more,” Elebiyo-Okojie said.

She hopes to host more of these dinners monthly or take these events on the road to other cities.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit nomadtabletk.com or the supper club’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@nomadstabletour).