Beavercreek insurance agent accused of defrauding clients out of $235,000

One of her reported victims is a senior citizen.

Kirk is accused of convicing three of her clients to invest at least $235,000 over the last five years in different investments, including non-existent jumbo certificates of deposit and investments reportedly issued by an insurance writer. She misappropriated the investments and used the funds for her personal use, according to the prosecutor’s office.

She was arrested Tuesday, the same day the indictment was unsealed. Kirk is being held in the Greene County Jail.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.