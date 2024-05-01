Beavercreek insurance agent accused of defrauding clients out of $235,000

BreakingNews
A Beavercreek insurance agent is facing dozens of charges after she reportedly convinced clients to invest at least $235,000 and then took the money for her peronal use.

A Greene County grand jury indicted 65-year-old Beverly Ann Kirk on 36 counts of securities fraud, unlicensed securities activity, theft, theft from a person in a protected class and securing writings by deception, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

One of her reported victims is a senior citizen.

Kirk is accused of convicing three of her clients to invest at least $235,000 over the last five years in different investments, including non-existent jumbo certificates of deposit and investments reportedly issued by an insurance writer. She misappropriated the investments and used the funds for her personal use, according to the prosecutor’s office.

She was arrested Tuesday, the same day the indictment was unsealed. Kirk is being held in the Greene County Jail.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

