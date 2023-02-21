‘Best of Warren County’ voting begins to name best restaurants, stores and more

The Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau announced that final voting for the 2022 Best of Warren County Awards begins today.
Hosted annually by the WCCVB, the Best of Warren County Awards serve to recognize the many local shops, restaurants, events and attractions that make Warren County a tourism destinations.
The awards, which feature 26 categories covering everything from local dining establishments to festivals and events, began in late January with a two-week nomination phase.
Locals and Warren County regulars are now invited to cast their final votes today through March 7 on OhiosLargestPlayground.com. Winners will be announced on March 17.
