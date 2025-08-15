2 Butler County sex offenders arrested for not verifying their residence

On Monday afternoon, after receiving an anonymous tip, investigators arrested Latimore at his workplace after he failed to verify his residency, which is a violation of Ohio’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification. Failure to verify his residency is a fourth-degree felony.

Latimore was convicted in 2014 on voyeurism involving a 14-year-old child.

Credit: Provided/Butler County Sheriff's Office Credit: Provided/Butler County Sheriff's Office

For Immediate Release …. August 15, 2025



TWO OF BUTLER COUNTY’S MOST WANTED SEX OFFENDERS CAPTURED



Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced today that two of Butler County’s Most Wanted Sex Offenders have… pic.twitter.com/kHnHnHQK7K — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) August 15, 2025

He was arrested without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday evening, Ledford was taken into custody at his home in Milford Twp. Ledford was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants, including felony failure to verify his current residence. Additionally, he was arrested on two first-degree and one second-degree misdemeanor charges.

Ledford was convicted in 2017 on gross sexual imposition involving a child under 10 years old. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (B.U.R.N.) Task Force searched Ledford’s residence, resulting in the additional charges.

The Journal-News will update this story when more information becomes available.