$29M Hamilton redevelopment could get started this fall; some funding still needed

Commonly known as the Shuler-Benninghofen project, the plans call for 91 one-bedroom apartments, with the remainder being two-bedroom, three-bedroom, or studio units.

Ahead of last month’s unanimous City Council approval of the plans, Mayor Pat Moeller said the city’s citizens are anticipating this project, and many in the administration have called it “transformational.”

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

“The people we’ve talked to on the Planning Commission, at cookouts, everybody’s really excited about this,” he said. “We’ll need to finish connecting the dots, but when that gets done, it’ll be a great, great project.”

Some of those dots relate to the developer’s financing, which Bloomfield/Schon officials said is needed to finalize before the project begins. Part of the financing does include $3.5 million in Ohio historic tax credits announced in December.

Ken Schon, partner at Bloomfield/Schon, told city leaders last month they are speaking with “three or four lenders” and are working with tax credit investors.

The goal, Schon said, is to begin construction this fall.

“It’s been a long haul, but it’s going to be great for Lindenwald,” said City Council member Michael Ryan. “It’s going to be a fresh start for the neighborhood, and I look forward to watching this get redeveloped and am really excited for our Lindenwald neighborhood. This is going to be great. We’ve got a couple more steps we’ve got to get through, but I appreciate Lindenwald’s patience and belief and trust.”

This project is far from Bloomfield/Schon’s first as the company has a growing portfolio of projects, including its first, the former American Can Factory in Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood now known as the American Can Lofts. They also redeveloped the former Peters Cartridge Factory in Warren County, now a facility with more than 130 apartments in Maineville.

MORE ONLINE

Follow the steps of this project in previous Journal-News articles.

journal-news.com