3 hurt in I-75 crash in West Chester remain in critical condition

Two people each from two of the vehicles were injured, with three, including a child, transferred to UC West Chester in “critical condition,” according to West Chester Twp. Director of Public Information and Engagement Brianna Wooten.

The child was later taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Occupants of the third vehicle did not sustain injuries.

There was no update as of press time on the status of the three people transferred to hospitals.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.