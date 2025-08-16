7 arrested for OVI following Friday night’s checkpoint in Fairfield

Breaking: U.S. 35 lanes, ramp closed from unknown ‘hazard’

An OVI checkpoint was held on Ohio 4 in Fairfield on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. Ohio State Highway Patrol announced five drivers were arrested for OVI and two others were arrested for OVI from saturation patrols.

Nearly 500 vehicles were checked Friday night as part of an OVI checkpoint.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Fairfield Police Department, Butler County OVI Task Force and the Ohio Department of Transportation, held a checkpoint on Ohio 4 from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday. A total of 481 vehicles were checked, with six vehicles being diverted for suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired.

Five drivers were determined to be under the influence and arrested for OVI. One of those drivers was also charged with a felony for being in possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Additionally, officers from participating agencies conducted saturation patrols in the area, which yielded 16 traffic stops with 11 citations issued and two OVI arrests. Saturation patrols are designed to find potentially impaired drivers who avoid going through the checkpoint.

Federal grant money supported the OVI checkpoint and saturation patrols.

