Butler County memorial upgraded to include veterans who served after Vietnam War

“As a veteran, it’s more than just building something beautiful,” said Mike Farmer, chair of the veterans memorial project committee, and Butler County Veterans Service Commission’s executive director. “It’s more about creating that sacred space where the community can reflect and honor those who gave all.”

Farmer said this overhaul of the veterans’ memorial doubles down on the promise to “never forget,” and this provides the community a spot to reflect on the 747 veterans from Butler County. The original memorial listed 730 names.

The memorial rededication is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Park, 20 New London Road in Hamilton. Work until the dedication is considered Phase 1 of 3 for the project. Among the renovations, the memorial renovation project saw the installation of new black granite panels engraved with historic imagery and the names of Butler County’s fallen service members; the addition of a donor wall and two reflection benches overlooking the Great Miami River; a brick walkway with engraved pavers; and new landscaping and hardscaping throughout the site.

Phase 2 will begin immediately after with lighting upgrades. This includes the re-lighting of the American flag and installing new lights for the sponsorship sides of the memorial. Additionally, they plan to install irrigation in order to maintain the park area. Farmer said the goal is to have this happen before the first hard frost in November.

Phase 3 will happen between the spring and summer in 2026. The big project is to restore the canon, including sandblasting and placing tires back on the rims. Other Phase 3 projects include restoring the flag drop box and trucking in additional gravel by the gazebo area.

Hamilton Community Foundation Executive Director John Guidugli said this collaborative effort has seen “many members of the community to create this well-deserved recognition.”

The foundation provided financial support for this project through the Michael J. Colligan Fund, as well as assisting by serving on the planning committee and as the fiscal agent for the project,“ he said.

Hamilton Parks Conservancy District was also involved from the beginning, and Executive Director Adam Cornette said his agency will be tasked with the ongoing maintenance “to preserve what this investment is, and to make sure it’s going to be standing the way it should be and represented.”

“I think people need to go out and take a look, and they’ll be really blown away,” Cornette said.

HOW TO GO