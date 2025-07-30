Butler County transportation system to see big changes as $3M from the state rolls in

“BCRTA is undergoing a period of thoughtful change. From facility improvements to operational adjustments, each step supports our goal of providing reliable, efficient service for the Butler County community,” said Shawn Cowan, director of Customer Care and Public Engagement.

The ODOT money supports four “key initiatives” designed to address mobility needs, transit infrastructure and operational support.

The investments allows Butler County RTA “to continue delivering safe, reliable, and forward-thinking mobility solutions for our communities,” said Butler County RTA Executive Director Matt Dutkevicz.

“Whether it’s our modernized transit hub in Oxford, new transit technology, or regional call center, these projects demonstrate our commitment to improving how people move throughout Butler County and beyond,” he said.

Oxford’s transit hub

One of the RTA’s largest projects is the Chestnut Street Station in Oxford. State funds will help complete the final phase of the nearly $26 million multimodal transit hub at 97 W. Chestnut St.

Service is expected to begin Aug. 18, and the station will be fully operational by September.

Enhancements at the station include installing Wi-Fi infrastructure to support operations and provide free public connectivity and a state-of-the-art bus wash system to improve operational efficiency, extend vehicle life and enhance the rider experience.

The Chestnut Street Station will also be a new Amtrak stop for its east-west Cardinal line. The Amtrak platform is expected to be completed sometime in 2026, and that project is not supported by this ODOT funding.

Additionally, the Butler County RTA plans to launch a fully autonomous vehicle pilot project in Oxford in late 2026. This vehicle will operate as part of the Oxford BGo service, including Miami University’s SafeRide program.

Cowan said this initiative underscores the RTA’s commitment to advancing innovative mobility solutions that increase transportation access through emerging technology.

A third project supported by the ODOT funds is the Transit Signal Priority (TSP) infrastructure expansion project. This technology improves service reliability where buses communicate with traffic signals, providing more consistent and predictable ride times for customers.

The last project funded by state money supports operations in the Middletown area. It will provide additional funds for the EZConnect Regional Call Center, bolster services in Middletown, and support outreach initiatives for the CincyLink commuter service.

Investments include operational assistance, marketing outreach, and fleet upgrades to sustain and improve these vital regional services.