Cincy Fitness Sampler coming to Hamilton in September

Tickets just went on sale, and it’s expected to sell out, said Paige Braley, the city lead for the Cincinnati chapter of The Beauty Boost, a nationwide organization founded in Columbus in 2015. In May, the Cincy Fitness Sampler saw 1,400 women at the sold-out event at Summit Park in Blue Ash.

“It’s going to be epic,” Braley said.

The sampler is held every May and September in Greater Cincinnati locations and features six back-to-back workouts for women of all fitness levels. The sampler is one of a few signature events held by The Beauty Boost Cincinnati, which include empowerment workshops, socials and retreats.

Workouts include activities like yoga, high intensity interval training classes and strengthening. Additionally, there will be 75 wellness stations that feature mini-facials, massages, chiropractic adjustments, and hair braiding.

“There are a ton of different fun things to elevate, spotlight, showcase the Cincinnati wellness community,” she said.

The Beauty Boost is in 25 cities, from Maui, Hawaii, to Tampa, Florida, and started in Columbus a decade ago by Rachel Kerr. She said she started it “after realizing I wanted to work for myself and saw such a need to help women feel empowered, healthy and beautiful.”

“I aimed to create a space where women with shared values could come together to motivate one another, inspire each other and create an overall happier lifestyle,” she said.

The Beauty Boost Dayton had its last fitness sampler in April, and The Beauty Boost Dayton city lead Jessica Ellington told the Dayton Daily News these samplers are “designed to provide a place for women to express joy and have fun in an environment where they won’t be judged.”

Hamilton was chosen for a couple of reasons, one is that Braley has a personal connection to the city.

“I personally love Hamilton, and I personally have family who live here, so I’ve been coming to Hamilton for the past decade,” he said. “I’ve watched it evolve into what it is today, with different local businesses and things to do. I love the city, and it’s one of Cincinnati’s best-kept secrets. You can spend a whole weekend here.”

The fitness sampler runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 6, with doors opening at 8:15 a.m. Tickets are $30 now until the first week of September, when they will increase. Then, as they have done after past samplers, the women will explore the community because, as a byproduct, it is also a networking event, said Braley.

“The fitness sampler is one of those awesome events because it all happens in the morning. By noon, you’ve taken potentially six workout classes, met with a ton of different businesses and you have the whole rest of the day ahead of you,” she said. “One of the main reasons I wanted to bring this event to Hamilton is, again, for everything there is to see and do here.”

The exercise portion of the sampler will be in the two main ballrooms at the Spooky Nook Conference Center, and it’s limited to 750 to make sure there is enough room. The wellness stations and businesses will be on the other levels of the conference center.

“If it’s a hit, and we have space to expand next year, maybe we will, but we want to make sure everyone’s nice and prepared and has an awesome time,” Braley said.