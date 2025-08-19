Community partners ready to fill empty lots in Hamilton with new homes

The city is starting the Build Back the Block initiative in the Jefferson neighborhood, where 10 homes will be built for low-and moderate-income families.

The springboard for the new construction initiative was the October 2024 State of the City Address by City Manager Craig Bucheit, who said the city is “short thousands of housing units at all price points,” and is the most critical among those working-class families in traditional neighborhoods, like Jefferson.

The first two homes will be in the 900 block of East Avenue, where lots will be transferred to Hamilton CORE. CORE will partner with Community First Solutions, which will serve as the general contractor.

“With our name being Community First Solutions, we love to partner in projects that support the greater Hamilton community, and this is definitely an exciting project for all of our community,” said Danielle Webb, CFS spokeswoman.

Explore Click here for more Hamilton news

CFS has invested millions of dollars in its properties, most notably its senior living complex, Berkeley Square, and will tap into its director of construction services and the group of local subcontractors that have helped build the various expansion phases.

“As we just finished up our Serenity Drive development, and are in the planning process for ongoing development, we kind of have a pause in our own construction,” Webb said. “This project is a great way for us to maintain our team.”

Habitat for Humanity will build seven homes, one on Maple Avenue and six on Ludlow Street, and Todd Homes, a Butler County-based builder, is the first private company to participate in the program. They will build one home on Ludlow Street.

“We had communication with additional builders, and we anticipate there will be other private builders looking to get involved and partner with us going forward,” she said.

Two more homes will be added to the list of projects once Neighborhood Housing Services of Hamilton has its state grant funding worked out, said Hamilton Planning Director Lauren Nelson.

Each of the homes will vary in square footage, ranging from 800 square feet to upwards of 1,600 to 1,800 square feet. All homes will be marketed for owner-occupants and will be part of the deed restriction.