Demand for housing options in Hamilton is high, and plans for more are in the works

But even before the city manager made that declaration, housing projects had been planned in many corners of the city, including the redevelopment of the former YWCA Hamilton building on Dayton Street into apartments and building a new luxury subdivision off NW Washington Boulevard called the Estates of Westfield Place.

Hamilton has attracted housing options because the city affords something for everyone, according to builders, developers and those in the real estate industry. The question of “why Hamilton?” is often asked, and their answer is some version of “why not Hamilton?”

In decades past, Hamilton had been on the decline, with businesses leaving for growing areas such as West Chester Twp., Fairfield, Cincinnati and beyond. But for nearly the past 15 years, the city has worked to shed that reputation, highlighted by the demand for people wanting to live here.

“The demand for more inventory has been high for the last several years for buyers and renters in multiple categories,“ said Drew Nichols, a sales agent with Bowling & Kugler Realty in Hamilton. “With more people who are qualified to buy and not enough available housing to provide, new residential projects have continued to be successful in the area.”

The Crawford-Hoying redevelopment of the former Cohen Recycling site and the redevelopment of the former Shuler & Benninghofen mill are mixed-use projects that will see additional options for housing. Crawford-Hoying’s minimum $150 million investment will add apartments and townhomes by 2026, while the Shuler & Benninghofen $28 million project is expected to see a 100-unit apartment complex with commercial space.

Hamilton’s expansion of entertainment and businesses including the mega-complex Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill and Logistix Property Group, which is planning a multimillion data center project in the city’s Riverside neighborhood, is expected to bring more people and jobs to the city.

Hamilton’s development has also attracted business expansions including Agave & Rye, Aglamesis Bros and Third Eye Brewing, where they chose Hamilton to open new locations.

Nichols said residents want to be close to where they work and where they play.

“Once people have had a chance to experience the vibrant revitalization of Hamilton, they see how truly special it is and how desirable of an area it has become and will continue to be for years to come,” he said.

The demand for residential developments will continue to be high in Hamilton, Nichols said, because the desire to work, live and play to be in proximity of each other remains a priority, and “Hamilton has much to offer in a variety of areas, attracting numerous visitors and residents alike.”

John Stretch, a real estate broker with North Ridge Realty Group, is nearly done with the Hamilton Riverfront Luxury Flats apartments on the second and third floors of the buildings he and his wife, Susan, own from 102 to 112 Main St. The nine apartments will be open for rent beginning March 1.

“Hamilton’s on fire, and it has been,” he said.

Stretch attributes the city’s resurgence and new growth starting witht he hiring of former Hamilton city manager Joshua Smith, who is now leading the Butler County Finance Authority, and continuing under Bucheit’s leadership.

“The entire city leadership, and the stakeholders that got involved ...,” he said. “Everyone that gave tirelessly their time. Everyone bought into it.”

Jess Allman, CEO and founder of Jackelope Spirits, is redeveloping a pair of buildings at the corner of South Third and Court streets in downtown Hamilton. The plan is to open her two establishments, Italian steakhouse Carmagnola and a cocktail bar called The Grey. On the second and third floors of the two buildings being renovated will be eight market-rate apartments.

“It made sense to diversify the space when we were developing,” said the Steubenville native. “Hamilton is the best of all worlds. You are close to a lot of things ... and at the same time, it still has that small-town feel. There’s still that comfort. It still feels like a hometown without feeling overwhelming, even with so much going on.”

Stretch said there’s another reason why people are attracted to Hamilton.

“There are very few cities that have the bones and history of this old town,” he said. “We’ve always believed in the town. We’ve invested a lot of money in the town, but the town gives back and it’s just exciting to see the energy, the reinvestment.”