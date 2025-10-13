Election 2025: 4 seek 2 spots on Ross Twp. trustee board

Former Fairfield fire chief Donald Bennett, Hamilton County Coroner’s chief administrator Andrea Hatten and area businessman Anil Lukhi are asking Ross Twp. voters to place them on the board.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Donald Bennett

Fairfield’s former fire chief and former interim city manager Donald Bennett would bring decades of local government experience to the job if elected.

A long-term vision plan is key to setting Ross Twp., a place he’s lived for 19 years with his wife, Wendy, for long-term success, he said. It’s crucial to have a plan before an outside developer, who has no vested interest in the community, “comes in and picks up all the prime real estate.”

Bennett first became involved in Ross Twp. local government, chairing the police levy committee a few years ago.

“It was during that time I got exposed to how things work out here, or don’t work, I should say,” he said. “I got the impression that things were reactive as opposed to proactive.”

He then helped with the Ross Twp. fire levy, and during that time is when “people started prodding,” asking Bennett to run, including Hatten, who is also seeking election.

Bennett said his focus will be on the township’s future.

“When I look here, and I drive past the cornfields, I’m going, ‘I wonder what’s going to happen one day when that’s no longer a cornfield,’” Bennett said, adding while development may not happen for decades to come “doesn’t mean we can’t talk about it now.”

If elected, Bennett said he’ll do more listening then talking at first, but he has two major objectives.

“First is to initiate dialogue about what this community expects the future of Ross Twp. to look like,” he said.

Second, he said, is to “develop whatever we need” to ensure there is a vision 10 or 15 years, or more, on what they believe Ross Twp. should look like. He also said this plan can then be updated over the years as the community changes.

Andrea Hatten

This is not the first time Hatten has tried to earn a spot on the trustees’ board. Following the retirement and resignation of former trustee Ellen Yordy, Hatten was one of 10 seeking appointment to serve the last year of her term.

“I was not selected, but it planted the seed of interest,” she said.

Since that time, Hatten said had been the treasurer for the police levy committee in 2023 and is the current treasurer for the fire levy committee.

“These experiences introduced me to some amazing people and allowed me to learn more about the inner workings of my community,” she said.

Members of the community asked her to run, and Hatten agreed because she has a vested interest in the township’s future. She and her husband built their “forever home” in the township seven years ago, and said, “I care about what happens here.”

“My 32-plus-year career in public service offers a unique insight and set of skills that could benefit my community,” she said. “The residents deserve leadership that will not only respect its citizens but also its rich history, values and vision for the future of this community.”

Being engaged in meaningful dialogue is a priority for Hatten so she can be “educated on the challenges and opportunities that face the residents and business owners.” That dialogue will also tell her what residents and business owners see for Ross Twp.’s future.

Hatten has worked for the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Crime Laboratory since graduating from Miami University in 1993 and is the chief administrator. Among her responsibilities, she manages the $9.5 million annual budget.

“I love the small-town, wholesome feel of this community,” Hatten said. “Ross Twp. truly is a hidden gem and people have figured out it is a great place to live and raise a family as evidenced by the amount of new home construction in the area.”

Like Bennett, Hatten said she is not running because of Young’s comments in late July, as her petitions for office had also already been circulating. She said she “absolutely” does not agree with the comments or sentiments that reflect the community.

Anil Lukhi

Anil Lukhi has been encouraged to run for trustee in the past because of his community involvement and business acumen, but finally agreed because of Young’s comments.

He said he filed his petitions not long after Young posted the racial slur on his Facebook page.

“We cannot have someone that ignorant about history representing the good people of the township,” he said. Lukhi has lived in Ross Twp. since 2020, with his wife, Amy, who was born and raised in the community, and their three daughters. . Lukhi said he was born in a small town much like Ross, and understands and appreciates the community’s close-knit ties.

Lukhi is a project manager and has managed programs with a $10 million-plus budget. Additionally, he’s an investor, business analyst and owns some small businesses.

“My family and I have always been involved with the community,” he said. “My wife and I are always teaching our kids about engaging in the community.”

Because of his business experience, Lukhi said he brings “a bit more discipline from a financial perspective,” which is important, “as people are tired of being taxed.”

Additionally, he said there needs to be “a constructive, sensible approach to decision-making,” and more needs to be done for residents, specifically the community’s senior citizens. He’d also like to see more community involvement and participation.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

David Young

Dave Young said he supported pulling out of the Joint Economic Development District agreement with the city of Hamilton last year because he wanted to control the growth.

Growth would require infrastructure to be built, and that could create more growth.

“Most of the people living around here don’t want growth, so let’s keep it down like it is,” said Young. “If a developer wants to develop something, he’d have to pay for the infrastructure to support what he wants to build. That’s going to hold them back for a while.”

Young said they’re seeing some growth, but just slow growth “and we’d like to keep it that way.”

“It’s what the people want. They enjoy the country atmosphere and enjoy seeing the farm equipment out there, they enjoy seeing cornfields, soybean fields, and cattle out walking around,” he said, saying he wants to preserve that lifestyle.

There’s also not enough population, which is estimated to be nearly 8,800, to support large-scale retail developments or a sit-down restaurant.

The bigger issue, Young said, is the potential decision by the state legislature to eliminate property taxes. If property taxes are eliminated, that means, “we got some money problems coming up ... and we have to solve that,” he said.

Because some of the projects he’d like to see in another term on the board include converting the former volunteer fire station into a civic center and building a proper administration building, complete with a secure area for the police department.

“What we have is a car show building and something that’s not proper for what we need,” he said.