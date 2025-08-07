Election 2025: Butler County tax issues filed for Nov. 4 ballot

Butler County voters this fall will have a handful of local tax issues on their ballots.
The filing deadline for ballot issues for the Nov. 4 general election was Wednesday afternoon. The Butler County Auditor’s Office provided estimates for what taxpayers should expect to pay for local levies if they pass.
The following levies will likely appear on ballots, pending certification from the Butler County Board of Elections.
New money levies, bonds
• Lakota Local Schools: A new 4.99-mill bond issue that would collect $506.4 million and a 0.95-mill permanent improvement levy that would raise $4.98 million to fund its Master Facilities Plan. Both are 37-year tax issues and would cost $175 and $33 per $100,000 of home value, respectively. The net increase to taxpayers — an existing bond is scheduled to roll off in 2029 — would be roughly $93 a year per $100,000.
• Butler County: A 5-year, 2-mill levy that would renew and increase the county elderly services levy; this would cost $50 for every $100,000 of property value, which is an increase of $25. This is estimated to generate more than $20.2 million annually.
• Milford Twp: A 5-year, 1.85-mill levy for EMS; this would cost $65 for every $100,000 of property value. This is estimated to generate $255,338 annually.
• Ross Twp.: A continuing 6.5-mill levy for the fire and EMS service; this would cost $228 for every $100,000 of property value. This is estimated to generate a little more than $2.1 million annually. Officials have said they intend to discontinue two current levies, so the net effect will be $113 per $100,000 in value.
• Hanover Twp.: A 5-year, 3.5-mill levy for fire and EMS services; this would cost $123 for every $100,000 of property value. This is estimated to generate a little more than $1.1 million annually.
Renewals
• Morgan Twp.: A 5-year, 2.75-mill levy for the fire district would not raise the current cost, which is $57 for every $100,000 of property value. This levy is estimated to generate $455,436 annually.
• Madison Local Schools: A 10-year, 3.96-mill property tax levy renewal would help avoid an operating deficit. This would not raise the current cost, which is $139 for every $100,000 of property value. It is estimated to generate $1.1 million annually.
The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 4 general election is Oct. 6, which can be done at the Butler County Board of Elections, 1802 Princeton Road, Hamilton, or online at olvr.ohiosos.gov.