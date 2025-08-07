Election 2025: Butler County tax issues filed for Nov. 4 ballot

The following levies will likely appear on ballots, pending certification from the Butler County Board of Elections.

New money levies, bonds

• Lakota Local Schools: A new 4.99-mill bond issue that would collect $506.4 million and a 0.95-mill permanent improvement levy that would raise $4.98 million to fund its Master Facilities Plan. Both are 37-year tax issues and would cost $175 and $33 per $100,000 of home value, respectively. The net increase to taxpayers — an existing bond is scheduled to roll off in 2029 — would be roughly $93 a year per $100,000.

• Butler County: A 5-year, 2-mill levy that would renew and increase the county elderly services levy; this would cost $50 for every $100,000 of property value, which is an increase of $25. This is estimated to generate more than $20.2 million annually.

• Milford Twp: A 5-year, 1.85-mill levy for EMS; this would cost $65 for every $100,000 of property value. This is estimated to generate $255,338 annually.

• Ross Twp.: A continuing 6.5-mill levy for the fire and EMS service; this would cost $228 for every $100,000 of property value. This is estimated to generate a little more than $2.1 million annually. Officials have said they intend to discontinue two current levies, so the net effect will be $113 per $100,000 in value.

• Hanover Twp.: A 5-year, 3.5-mill levy for fire and EMS services; this would cost $123 for every $100,000 of property value. This is estimated to generate a little more than $1.1 million annually.

Renewals

• Morgan Twp.: A 5-year, 2.75-mill levy for the fire district would not raise the current cost, which is $57 for every $100,000 of property value. This levy is estimated to generate $455,436 annually.

• Madison Local Schools: A 10-year, 3.96-mill property tax levy renewal would help avoid an operating deficit. This would not raise the current cost, which is $139 for every $100,000 of property value. It is estimated to generate $1.1 million annually.

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 4 general election is Oct. 6, which can be done at the Butler County Board of Elections, 1802 Princeton Road, Hamilton, or online at olvr.ohiosos.gov.