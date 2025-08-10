Election 2025: Butler County voters to decide dozens of races on Nov. 4

Many candidates have already been certified in the nearly 50 Butler County-specific races. About half of those races are contested.

Butler County Board of Elections Director Nicole Unzicker said based on historical turnout data, with less than three months before the Nov. 4 election, between 20 and 30% of registered voters are expected to participate in the four weeks of early voting and on Election Day.

But she encourages every county resident to register to vote and participate in the upcoming election.

"Local elections are just as important as federal elections," Unzicker said. “Local elected officials make decisions affecting Butler County residents and their tax dollars. Local issues have direct impacts on the voters living in those districts.”

There are three new polling locations for precincts in Hamilton and Fairfield. Voters who cast Election Day ballots at Southwest Regional Water on Old Oxford Road will now either be at Hamilton Christian or Highland Elementary. In Fairfield, voters at the Fairfield fire station on Dixie Highway will now be casting ballots at Compass Elementary and those that have went to Ohio Means Jobs will now vote at The Rock Community Center.

Notices will be sent to voters, but they can check polling locations at tinyurl.com/BCPollingLocations. The deadline to register to vote for this November’s election is Oct. 6. Registrations can be done at the Butler County Board of Elections, 1802 Princeton Road, Hamilton, or online at olvr.ohiosos.gov. Early voting begins Oct. 7.

Voters must have an unexpired, valid Ohio photo identification available when voting by mail, early in-person or Election Day.

The following are potentially contested races, which is dependent on the board of elections’ certification decisions:

Municipalities

• Fairfield (elect 3): Five people filed with one candidate having already been certified. Three incumbents are seeking re-election.

• Hamilton (elect 3): Five people filed with five of the candidates having already been certified. Two of the three incumbents are seeking re-election.

• Middletown (elect 2): Four people filed with three of the candidates having already been certified. One of two incumbents is seeking election. City Council candidates, per the city charter, have until Aug. 21 to file petitions. .

• Monroe: (elect 3): Four people filed with none of the candidates having already been certified. One of the three incumbents is seeking re-election.

• Oxford (elect 4): Six people filed with one candidate having already been certified. Two of the four incumbents are seeking re-election.

• Trenton (elect 4): Five people filed with four of the candidates having already been certified. One of the four incumbents is seeking re-election.

• New Miami (elect 4): Six people filed with none of the candidates having already been certified. Three of the four incumbents are seeking re-election or election.

Township Trustee

• Fairfield Twp. (elect 2): Six people filed with three of the candidates having already been certified. Both incumbents are seeking re-election.

• Hanover Twp. (elect 2): Six people filed with all candidates having already been certified. Both incumbents are seeking re-election.

• Lemon Twp. (elect 2): Four people filed with two of the candidates having already been certified. Both incumbents are seeking re-election.

• Madison Twp. (elect 2): Five people filed with one of the candidates having already been certified. Both incumbents are seeking re-election.

• Milford Twp. (elect 2): Three people filed with none of the candidates having already been certified. One incumbent is seeking re-election.

• Morgan Twp. (elect 2): Four people filed with all of the candidates having already been certified. Both incumbents are seeking re-election.

• Reily Twp. (elect 2): Three people filed with none of the candidates having already been certified. Both incumbents are seeking re-election.

• Ross Twp. (elect 2): Five people filed with none of the candidates having already been certified. One of the two incumbents is seeking re-election.

• St. Clair Twp. (elect 2): Three people filed with all of the candidates having already been certified. One of the two incumbents is seeking re-election.

• Wayne Twp. (elect 2): Three people filed with none of the candidates having already been certified. Both of the incumbents are seeking re-election.

• West Chester Twp. (elect 2): Four people filed with all of the candidates having already been certified. Both incumbents are seeking re-election.

School Boards

• Edgewood City (elect 3): Four people filed with three of the candidates having already been certified. One of the three incumbents is seeking re-election.

• Fairfield City (elect 3): Four people filed with none of the candidates having already been certified. One of the three incumbents is seeking re-election.

• Hamilton City (elect 3): Four people filed with none of the candidates having already been certified. One of the three incumbents is seeking re-election.

• Lakota Local (elect 3): Six people filed with four of the candidates having already been certified. One of the three incumbents is seeking re-election.

• Madison Local (elect 2): Three people filed with none of the candidates having already been certified. One of the two incumbents is seeking re-election.

• Monroe Local (elect 3): Four people filed with one of the candidates having already been certified. All three incumbents are seeking re-election.

• Talawanda City (elect 2): Four people filed with one of the candidates having already been certified. Both incumbents are seeking to return to serve on the board.