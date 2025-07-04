Food Town shooting case sent to Butler County grand jury

Justin Ytuarte, of Hamilton, charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
A 28-year-old Hamilton man charged in the shooting of a Food Town employee will have his case heard by a Butler County grand jury.

Justin Ytuarte of Vine Street is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault after he allegedly shot an employee at Food Mart during an altercation outside the market in Hamilton’s North End.

He is in the Butler County Jail on a $300,000 cash or surety bond set during his arraignment last month in Hamilton Municipal Court.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on June 25, Ytuarte entered Food Town, 536 Heaton St., pointing a firearm at the clerk and demanding money. The alleged assailant then attempted to take the money from the register. The 49-year-old store employee tried to stop him and struggled in an altercation.

According to a 911 caller, who said she was the sister of the employee in the altercation, said Ytuarte “tried to shoot me” before he grabbed the money from the register.

The fight ended up outside the market, which is when the Ytuarte, who lives a half mile from the store, allegedly shot the victim in the arm.

“Within minutes,” Hamilton police officers were on the scene, according to police. Ytuarte fled but was arrested about a block away. The injured employee was transported to UC West Chester Hospital by ambulance.

Explore9 men facing deportation after separate Butler County investigations

