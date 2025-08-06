Hamilton offering reward for info on sex assault suspect

Hamilton police are looking for a man suspected of sexual assault and will pay $500 for information that leads to his arrest.
Bryant Benson, Jr., also wanted for violation of a protection order, is considered to be violent and dangerous, according to police. He was last seen on the west side of Hamilton at Main Street and Carmen Avenue on Tuesday afternoon in a reported stolen vehicle, a 2003 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with a plastic bag covering a broken-out driver’s side rear window.
Late Tuesday, the stolen Jeep was found unoccupied.
Hamilton Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said investigators are following up leads they received Tuesday night.
Benson is a 45-year-old male, about 190 pounds, and around 5’10” or 5’ 11” with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white or gray hat and white shirt.
Call 911 if spotted, and contact Hamilton police Detective Mark Hayes at 513-868-5811, ext. 1330.
