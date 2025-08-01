Hamilton schools aims to make ‘pawsitive’ impact with therapy dog

The mostly black and white dog was part of the Paws & Stripes College at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Inmates help save and train dogs from the county’s animal shelter, and they can be trained to become comfort dogs and AKC-certified therapy dogs.

“This program (in Florida) is more than just a therapy dog program,” said Andrea Blevins, Hamilton City Schools superintendent. “It is a rehabilitation program and what it did for the prisoners there, but also what it’s going to give to our kids.”

Arrow was introduced to the district’s administrators on the first day of a multi-day retreat. As soon as she entered the room, Blevins noted, “All of your moods lightened, and if it does that in a room full of 56 administrators, imagine what it’s going to do for a building of 700 kids.”

Though the district’s therapy dog program was a product of a Leadership Class project, it was initially broached through a conversation between the schools and the Hamilton Police Department, which has therapy dogs assigned to patrol and investigation officers. Hamilton PD recommended the district use Paws & Stripes, where the department’s therapy dogs are trained.

“If there’s a serious incident of some kind, if there’s a traffic crash, the dog is a great way to calm people down, taking anxiety out,” said Hamilton Police Chief Trent Chenoweth. “It’s just an opportunity to connect both with people in our community and people in our department.”

The chief sees that same reaction happening in the schools.

“It’s an immediate connection point between an adult and a kid,” he said. “Everybody’s guard goes down, and we just have an environment where everybody’s comfortable.”

Funding for the Hamilton City Schools therapy dog program is funded through donations set up through the Pawsitive Connections fund at the Hamilton Community Foundation.

“We have a vested interest in supporting programs that strengthen the well-being of our community,” said Tracy Eads, the foundation’s Community Investment Officer and member of the Leadership 33 class. “Just as the foundation has with many Leadership Hamilton efforts over the years, we’re committed to encouraging this program’s long-term success.”

Arrow will make scheduled visits to the schools, whether visiting a child experiencing high anxiety levels or as a reward for a class. The dog will also make visits to community events.

But Alex Sorrentino, Hamilton City School’s supervisor of mental health, emphasized that Arrow Blue is not a service dog or emotional support dog. Therapy dogs go through an AKC-certified training program.

Administrators are being advised to inform parents and guardians about the dog ahead of potential visits in case a child has allergies or fears dogs or animals.

“We don’t want to catch kids off guard because some might have a bad reaction,” she said.

Arrow will make his first appearance at the Hamilton Big Blue Convocation set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 8. The estimated 90-minute assembly will feature a welcome to the school year, recognition of staff and Arrow’s official introduction.

To donate to the Pawsitive Connections fund, visit www.hamiltonfoundation.org.