Hamilton to replace lead water service lines, gets funding boost

The city is leveraging the $500,000 grant with another $500,000 coming from Hamilton coffers, said City Manager Craig Bucheit. The Ohio EPA funds will cover the private property portion of the lead service lines, which start at the curb stop and connect to the buildings. The city’s portion will pay for the lines in the public right-of-way, which run from the water main to the curb stop.

“We all agree that the health and safety of our residents is our top priority, which is why we have been proactive and creative in finding solutions to this serious issue,” he said. “The health and safety of our residents is our top priority. That is why we have been proactive and creative in addressing this very serious issue.”

The need for the replacement of lead lines is because of the serious health problems associated with lead, according to the Ohio EPA.

“The greatest risk of lead exposure is to infants, young children, and pregnant women,” according to the Ohio EPA. “Lead exposure can result in IQ and attention span decreases, and it may cause or worsen existing behavioral problems in infants and children.”

Additionally, adults can have increased risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney, or nervous system problems.

Bucheit said there still remains “a significant need” for future funding, the Ohio EPA grant “represents a huge step forward and a major win for our community.”

Hamilton Director of Infrastructure Edwin Porter said the city is “committed to being good stewards of the awarded grant funds by driving the most value out of the investment and meeting the intentions of the grant program.”

The grant funding comes at a time when the city has sent out U.S. EPA-required letters mandating public water systems to notify customers who have or could have a lead service line. Letters should arrive in customers’ mailboxes this week.

TIPS TO REDUCE LEAD DRINKING WATER EXPOSURE