Hamilton’s graduating seniors get to remanence while visiting former elementary schools

“As they were coming off the bus, they had those big eyes, just like the kindergarteners do on the first day of school,” said Highland Elementary Principal Ryan Britton. “They were exploring hallways, hugging teachers, giving students high fives.”

Hamilton Schools has offered this annual visit to the elementary schools for years, and Britton called it “a powerful moment,” not just for the seniors, but for the elementary students.

“Today is a tremendous, tremendous day of support for both our graduating students and our students just starting their careers,” he said.

Every graduating senior in Hamilton is provided the opportunity to visit their former elementary schools. The elementary students see what their future looks like as graduates don their blue mortarboard caps and gowns, and the seniors get to have a full-circle moment.

“It’s kind of a culmination for our seniors who have been working so hard for the past 12 years, and this gives a great opportunity for our students who have been working towards that ultimate goal to graduate from high school,” said Crawford Woods Elementary Principal Aaron Hopkins is wrapping up his 14th year at the east side school.

He said when his elementary students see the seniors dressed in their caps and gowns, with all the fanfare of the day, “it becomes a very exciting time for them and an exciting event for them. They really do get behind their graduates, and it’s a great event for them.”

Britton said it is “an incredible day” for students, and he and Hopkins said many of the students were able to reconnect with teachers they had six or more years ago.

“It’s a great time to reconnect with them, see them, let them see the school,” Hopkins said. “They typically comment on how small the school is now, and it was not small to them when they were here.”

Though it’s been happening for the past several years, Britton said it’s always “a great celebration.”

“It’s one of my absolute favorite days of the entire school year.”

Hamilton High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on May 13 at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

