Hamilton’s Riverview neighborhood on display during Saturday’s Heritage Walk

“The goal is to enlighten people who live in the neighborhood but to also equally educate people outside the neighborhood,” he said.

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, beginning at the Booker T. Washington Center, 1140 S. Front St., the Heritage Walk will kick off where people can go out into the Riverview neighborhood with a provided map to visit historic churches, schools, community landmarks and cultural assets. There will also be free food provided at the event.

At each stop, participants will discover stories and facts about the historic neighborhood’s unique character. The walk will conclude with a community social hour where neighbors and visitors can enjoy food, conversation and connection.

“We have a lot of talented people and a lot of us have our own peculiar interests and areas of expertise,” said Maraschiello. “We’re hoping we can replicate this in some of the other neighborhoods, too.”

Riverview, which is sometimes referenced as the 2nd Ward, is home iconic Hamilton landmarks, like Booker T. Washington Community Center, Bailey Square, Foundation Field and Symmes Park. Geographically, Riverview is a large section of the city, bordered by Sycamore Street Neilan Boulevard, Marshall Avenue and the CSX Railroad line.

The walk, however, won’t encompass the entirety of the neighborhood given its size, Maraschiello said.

It once was a heavily German area of the city, but overtime evolved into an enclave of African-American culture and heritage that produced well-known figures, like Roger Troutman, the founder of the band Zapp.

Maraschiello said he hopes the Heritage Walk will instill neighborhood pride as it showcases its historically importance.

