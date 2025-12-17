Inaugural Posada in Hamilton to be hosted in Jefferson neighborhood

“It’s been a neighborhood that’s been so resilient among changes of constant neglect, now that everyone seems to see better in the neighborhood and is investing in it,” said Adriana Reyes, the city of Hamilton’s Neighborhoods coordinator.

The Posada is a nine-day holiday tradition, ending on Christmas Eve, celebrated in homes across Latin American and within Latino communities. It reenacts Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter through a symbolic walk filled with prayer, music, candles and community. Hamilton, 17Strong and Living Waters want to share the cultural experience with the community, said Reyes.

Those in attendance will enjoy a celebration featuring tamales, Mexican hot chocolate, music and fellowship, honoring the culture, community, and spirit of the season.

This first Posada is more than an event, according to city spokesperson Maddie Watkins.

“It’s a reflection of Jefferson’s rich diversity and the growing Latino presence that continues to shape and strengthen the neighborhood,” she said. “It marks an important moment for Jefferson, celebrating the cultural heritage of the Latino community and our shared commitment to building a more connected, welcoming neighborhood.”

Reyes said the neighborhood had been neglected for a long time, and the community saw an opportunity in the neighborhood, from the Meyer Brothers and Sons investing in an old freight yard on Maple to the owners of Garcia’s Market expanding. Hamilton has invested time and money in its Build Back the Block initiative, where the city has recruited partners to construct homes for low- to moderate-income families.

“It’s really been a neighborhood of immigrants, where before was the Italian population, and now a lot of Hispanics and Mexicans moved in and came to Hamilton for better jobs and better housing,” she said. “They saw that opportunity here in Hamilton.”

Having the Posada at Living Waters has become a community center and gathering place for the Jefferson neighborhood, beyond Sunday worship services. Reyes, a resident of Jefferson, said it’s within walking distance from most of the neighbors and “for a long time has been a big part of helping our community, helping us with our kids.”

“We’re hoping that those around us in the Jefferson neighborhood come out and join us,” she said. “It’s going to be a great celebration.”