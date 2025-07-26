Judge denies motions to suppress statements, sever indictment of alleged rape case

A Butler County Common Pleas judge allowed one of the 10 sex-related crimes against a Hamilton man to be amended, despite the defense’s effort to suppress evidence.

Roger Reed, 41, of Hamilton, is facing alleged assaults that occurred as early as December 2019 and as recently as December 2024. Judge Greg Howard allowed one of the counts to have the occurrences related to the charge of gross sexual imposition expanded by a year.

Additionally, the judge denied both a motion to suppress statements made by Reed — the defense claiming a citizen’s privilege against self-incrimination — and a motion to sever three of the indictment counts, asking for two separate trials: one for each alleged victim.

According to the indictment, the alleged assaults occurred as early as December 2019 and as recently as December 2024.

In March, Reed was indicted on two counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery, and five counts of gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felonies. The two rape charges, which are first-degree felonies, carry the potential of a life sentence in Ohio.

A cash or surety bond remains at $500,000. He is represented by Hamilton attorney Damon Halverson. A jury trial, which had been rescheduled twice, is set to begin on Sept. 29.

