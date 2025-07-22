Liberty’s Best at Butler County Fair: ‘It’s part of our summer routine’

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

He started selling salad and fruit “after being here at the fair for years and years and having kids go through the fair. By Wednesday, I was looking for something that wasn’t fried, that was fresh made.”

What to expect

Liberty’s Best Produce Stand and Farmhouse Grill offers breakfast items such as bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls and pancakes served until 11:15 a.m.

Throughout the day, customers can expect “Mac Stacks” featuring macaroni and cheese topped with items such as smoked pulled chicken, pickled jalapenos and hot sauce.

Other items on the menu include burgers, ham and cheese sandwiches, smoked brisket, fried bologna, fruit on a stick and a variety of salads.

A favorite salad is the Strawberry Spinach featuring spinach, feta cheese, pecans, strawberries, blueberries and balsamic dressing.

For dessert, grab a “Hillbilly Crepe” with apple, cherry or strawberry filling and whipped cream. Chocolate chunk or apple caramel crisp cookies are available daily.

Sweet tea is a huge hit. This year, they’ve poured it into 32 oz. jugs.

“We have probably sold 90 gallons of tea the first two days,” Garver said.

Serving their friends and neighbors

Having a food booth at the Butler County Fair is all about serving the people in the barns.

“This is like a friends and neighbors thing,” Garver said. “We’ve been there. That’s why we’re not open until 10 o’ clock at night. The people that come to the fair that want the fried stuff, they can go and buy it over there. This is really the people that are here washing, showing (and) taking care of animals.”

Garver grew up on a dairy farm in Liberty Twp. with corn, wheat and soybeans. He recalled showing pigs, chickens and goats at the Butler County Fair when he was a kid.

“My family has other food booths here as well,” Garver said. “I’ve worked in those booths... and then branched out into getting our own booth.”

Every year he comes to the far it feels “a little nostalgic.”

“It’s a piece of history,” Garver said. “This is like a new chapter in that book of history that we get to live and be a part of.”

How Liberty’s Best was started

After graduating from Lakota High School in 1997, Garver went on to study at Cedarville University and Clark Summit University in Pennsylvania. He was in youth ministry for 15 years before returning to Ohio when his uncle passed away.

“I moved back to be with the family and to help on the farm,” Garver said. “I ran a business for them for about 10 years.”

In 2018, he bought a 30 acre farm in Wayne Twp. They sell hay and eggs and have goats and chickens.

“I knew I was going to do some kind of farming, but it may have just been a big garden,“ Garver said. “It’s become much more than that.”

His children, Leah, Aaron and Liberty are fourth generation Butler County fairgoers.

“I think it’s just amazing that our family has been so many generations of not only farmers, but also people giving back to the community,” Leah said. “We have had a booth at the fair, whether it be this one or our Niederman Family Farm booth for years.”

“I can’t do this without my family,” Garver said. “It’s part of our summer routine.”

HOW TO GO

The Butler County Fair, located at 1715 Fairgrove Ave. in Hamilton, runs through Saturday.

General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12, accompanied by an adult. The last day of fair will feature $5 admission. Kids will be free.

Liberty’s Best Produce Stand and Farmhouse Grill is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.