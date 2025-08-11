Liquidation retail store, auction business Yinz Binz opening in Hamilton

The new business is expecting to open as early as Saturday in the former Bargain Hunt storefront at 1204 Main St., just several months after the chain announced its bankruptcy.

The Hamilton location is one of three new warehouse and retail sites for Pittsburgh-based company (Davenport, Iowa and Jackson, Tenn., are the other new locations). With the three openings, MAC.BID’s location total climbs to nearly 30 in 10 states.

“Consumers are feeling the strain of rising costs in their everyday lives, and MAC.BID gives them a way to fight back — offering everything from home essentials and baby supplies to the latest tech and tools at unbeatable prices,” said Kellen Campbell, president and co-founder of MAC.BID.

All online auctions open at $1 bids, and are sold to the highest bidder with no reserve price. Campbell said winning bidders can expect to save up to 80% off retail.

“There are killer deals to be had early on,” Campbell said.

The other half of the business are the bins, where on Saturdays new inventory is put on display and everything starts out as $12. The price drops daily until Friday when everything is 50 cents. Any leftover merchandise from the previous week is packaged into mystery boxes.

Yinz Binz and MAC.BID’s inventory are returned and overstocked goods bought by the truckload from retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Wayfair.

“It’s always great to have a new business come into town, especially into a space that needs to be occupied,” said Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates. “However, this one is particularly exciting because it’s a concept we don’t currently have at Hamilton. It’s a relatively new idea for our area.”

Bates said he’s hearing from people excited for the business expected to open as early as next week. “It’s one more option for consumers with quality products at affordable prices.”

Campbell said the Hamilton location was chosen because of logistics and demographics. This is the first venture for the company in Southwest Ohio.

“When you look at the surrounding areas, people will travel a good ways to come see us, depending on the value of the items,” Campbell said. “We try to find a place that’s good, demographically in the surrounding area and good location, visibility-wise, and something that’s logistically in a great area.”

Nationwide, the company has close to 1,800 employees, and the Hamilton location will have between 35 and 50. The company held a hiring event at the end of July, and available jobs can be found on MAC.BID career page.