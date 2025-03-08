Men facing sex-related crimes involving juveniles indicted in Butler County

Hamilton Police provided the Journal-News with an incident report listing two underaged victims, and the younger of the two engaged in “unwanted sexual contact by threat of force.” The report also detailed there were “several incidents of unwanted sexual contact involving both victims.”

The indictment against Hedrick shows the alleged unlawful acts took place as early as April 3, 2022, until Aug. 9, 2024, the date the incidents were reported to police.

Hedrick was arraigned March 6 and is scheduled to next appear in court 9 a.m. Thursday for a pretrial hearing, where a plea could be entered or a trial date could be set. A $20,000 cash/surety bond was ordered by Judge Keith Spaeth, who’s presiding over the case. Hedrick has requested a public defender.

If he posts bond, Hedrick is not permitted to have contact with the family and must remain in Butler, Warren, Hamilton or Clermont counties, according to court documents.

In the other case, Christopher Day, of West Chester Twp., was indicted on four felony counts related to sexual contact with a minor, according to the Butler County grand jury. All charges are reported to have occurred between Dec. 1, 2016, and Dec. 24, 2016. He was booked into the Butler County Jail on Friday.

Two of the counts are gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies, where prosecutors say the suspect was related to a victim. The indictment charges Day with crimes of a minor less than 13 years old.

Day is also charged with one count of compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony, as he, according to the indictment, “did knowingly induce, procure, encourage, solicit, request or otherwise facilitate a minor to engage in sexual activity for hire.”

The fourth count is pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony. Prosecutors said in the indictment Day had knowledge a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey is presiding over this case, but an arraignment date was not listed on the Butler County Clerk of Courts site as of Friday afternoon.