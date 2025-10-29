More than 400 wines at annual Jungle Jim’s festival: How to go

“The wine selection throughout the festival is top-notch, and people are going to be blown away,” he said of the Nov. 8 event.

With more than 400 wines, this is an enjoyable event for everyone from beginners to wine connoisseurs. Guests will have an opportunity to discover new favorites from around the world, indulge in light appetizers, or upgrade to VIP for an exclusive tasting experience.

Jungle Jim’s has hosted the International Wine Festival for 16 years.

“Guests are going to experience a lot of cool, new stuff. We have rebranded this year. Plus, we have a lot of new vendors. This year, there are five new vendors that have never participated in the Wine Festival before with wines from all over the world. So, that’s fun, and any time you try something new, it’s always a plus,” Askren said.

The grand tasting/general admission ticket includes standard wine tastings. An upgraded VIP ticket will have extra benefits in a private tasting area, which includes access to high-end wines not available at the general admission portion of the show and a gourmet dinner by-the-bite from The Oscar Event Center’s Chef Michael Inferrera and his culinary team.

VIP ticket holders can enter the festival early at 6 p.m. Both ticket types will receive a commemorative tasting glass and a Buyer’s Guide.

There are also two ticket options for non-drinkers, including a general admission ticket and a VIP ticket option.

Featured wines range from whites, reds, champagnes, and sweet wines from local to California and international wineries.

“We have elevated this whole experience to something that’s going to be out of this world,” Askren said. “The Wine Festival is our biggest party of the year. We encourage everyone to come out.”

Grand tasting/general admission and VIP ticket holders that live on the east side can take advantage of transportation from Jungle Jim’s Eastgate location with a free Eastgate Bus ticket add-on available for both ticket types. (Limited availability). Festivalgoers should choose this option when purchasing a ticket.

For transportation at the festival, both general admission and VIP guests can choose to ride a complimentary shuttle between The Oscar Event Center and The Oscar Station, or ride the famous Jungle Jim’s Monorail, weather permitting.

When guests purchase a 2025 International Wine Festival ticket, they will receive a commemorative Wine Festival glass, along with Jungle Jim’s Buyer’s Guide.

“We have updated our app, called Buyer’s Club to help customers be able to purchase the wine that they taste right there. They can place their orders on the night of the event, and up to a week afterwards, and we will have the wine waiting for them, five to seven days after they place their order,” Askren said.

This year, proceeds from Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival will go to Hope’s Closet.

MORE DETAILS