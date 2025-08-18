New kayak launch near RiversEdge in Hamilton set to open soon

The ODNR NatureWorks Grant was written by Daniel Tidyman, special projects manager for the city, and Hamilton’s city clerk. The project was sought because of the city’s River Master Plan. That plan calls for increased activity along the Great Miami River and provides access to it.

According to the River Master Plan, “The river between the dams is ideal for this type of boating. Special events that promote rowing, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding should be encouraged.”

Explore Click here for more Hamilton news

It further states that the access ramp to the river at Marcum Park and RiversEdge “should be leveraged for more engagement with the river.”

The city will provide a 25% match to the project grant, around $80,000.

Tidyman said the project’s goal was to establish an accessible access point to the river for kayakers and other non-motorized boats from downtown Hamilton. The launch will be a sloped concrete pad from the trail to the river.

It’s been two years from conception to construction, and he said he’s “happy to see this project near completion.”

“This was a good team effort from multiple city departments to make this happen,” Tidyman said, adding that the Engineering and Planning departments were heavily involved in this project.

KT Holden is the contractor for the project.