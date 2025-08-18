Breaking: Antioch University names Varlotta as its next president

New kayak launch near RiversEdge in Hamilton set to open soon

Site on Great Miami River Trail planned to boost riverfront access and recreation.
In about two weeks, construction on the new kayak and non-motorized boat launch will be completed. It's at the base of the ramp that connect RiversEdge and the Great Miami River Trail. Pictured is the state of construction on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Two years after seeking grant money from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the construction of a new kayak launch is underway.

The kayak launch project is near the base of the ramp connecting RiversEdge to the Great Miami River Trail, and it’s scheduled to be completed in about two weeks, “taking advantage of the seasonal low river levels,” said Hamilton Director of Engineering Allen Messer.

The ODNR NatureWorks Grant was written by Daniel Tidyman, special projects manager for the city, and Hamilton’s city clerk. The project was sought because of the city’s River Master Plan. That plan calls for increased activity along the Great Miami River and provides access to it.

According to the River Master Plan, “The river between the dams is ideal for this type of boating. Special events that promote rowing, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding should be encouraged.”

It further states that the access ramp to the river at Marcum Park and RiversEdge “should be leveraged for more engagement with the river.”

The city will provide a 25% match to the project grant, around $80,000.

Tidyman said the project’s goal was to establish an accessible access point to the river for kayakers and other non-motorized boats from downtown Hamilton. The launch will be a sloped concrete pad from the trail to the river.

It’s been two years from conception to construction, and he said he’s “happy to see this project near completion.”

“This was a good team effort from multiple city departments to make this happen,” Tidyman said, adding that the Engineering and Planning departments were heavily involved in this project.

KT Holden is the contractor for the project.

